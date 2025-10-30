A Preview Of Piper Sandler's Earnings

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Piper Sandler to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15.

The announcement from Piper Sandler is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.82, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Piper Sandler's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.13 2.85 3.99 2.67 EPS Actual 2.95 4.09 4.80 2.57 Price Change % -1.00 4.00 2.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Piper Sandler's Stock

Shares of Piper Sandler were trading at $326.36 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

