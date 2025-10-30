October 30, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Sensient Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sensient Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

Sensient Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sensient Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.82 0.64 0.8
EPS Actual 0.94 0.86 0.65 0.8
Price Change % 3.00 14.00 -7.00 0.0

Performance of Sensient Technologies Shares

Shares of Sensient Technologies were trading at $90.02 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

