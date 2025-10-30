Earnings Preview: Charter Communications

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Charter Communications to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.48.

The announcement from Charter Communications is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charter Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 9.82 8.69 9.22 8.62 EPS Actual 9.18 8.42 10.10 8.82 Price Change % -18.00 11.00 3.00 12.00

Charter Communications Share Price Analysis

Shares of Charter Communications were trading at $241.56 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Charter Communications

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Charter Communications.

The consensus rating for Charter Communications is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $330.5 implies a potential 36.82% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EchoStar, Sirius XM Holdings and Cable One, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EchoStar, with an average 1-year price target of $73.8, suggesting a potential 69.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sirius XM Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 90.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Cable One, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 50.32% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for EchoStar, Sirius XM Holdings and Cable One, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Charter Communications Buy 0.59% $6.82B 8.02% EchoStar Neutral -5.76% $909.14M -1.54% Sirius XM Holdings Neutral -1.84% $1B 1.82% Cable One Underperform -3.39% $278.72M -28.14%

Key Takeaway:

Charter Communications ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It also has the highest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

A Deep Dive into Charter Communications's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Charter Communications showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.59% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

