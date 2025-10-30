Earnings Preview: T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52.

Investors in T. Rowe Price Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.10 2.13 2.20 2.33 EPS Actual 2.24 2.23 2.12 2.57 Price Change % 2.00 4.00 1.00 2.00

T. Rowe Price Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of T. Rowe Price Gr were trading at $103.51 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on T. Rowe Price Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on T. Rowe Price Gr.

The consensus rating for T. Rowe Price Gr is Neutral, derived from 13 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $110.92 implies a potential 7.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ares Management, Franklin Resources and Invesco, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $192.56, suggesting a potential 86.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential 77.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 75.36% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ares Management, Franklin Resources and Invesco, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral -0.58% $828.30M 4.70% Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79% Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64% Invesco Neutral 8.24% $504.40M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

T. Rowe Price Group ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit compared to others. The company's return on equity is higher than two peers but lower than one. Overall, T. Rowe Price Group is positioned relatively well within its peer group based on these metrics.

About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of September, the firm had $1.767 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two-thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

A Deep Dive into T. Rowe Price Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining T. Rowe Price Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for T. Rowe Price Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.