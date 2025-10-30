Carlyle Group's Earnings Outlook

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Carlyle Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Carlyle Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.11% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Carlyle Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.95 1.03 0.89 EPS Actual 0.91 1.14 0.92 0.95 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 1.00 0.00

Tracking Carlyle Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group were trading at $57.59 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Carlyle Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Carlyle Group.

The consensus rating for Carlyle Group is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $71.67, there's a potential 24.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Resources, Invesco and Blue Owl Capital, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential 58.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 55.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential 64.04% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Franklin Resources, Invesco and Blue Owl Capital are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral -0.58% $828.30M 4.70% Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64% Invesco Neutral 8.24% $504.40M 2.42% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.87% $376.81M 0.74%

Key Takeaway:

Carlyle Group ranks in the middle for Consensus. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $465 billion in total AUM, including $325 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2025. The company has three core business segments: global private equity, which includes its private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources offerings (with $165 billion in total AUM and $102 billion in fee-earning AUM), global credit ($203 billion/$163 billion), and investment/fund solutions, known as Carlyle AlphInvest ($97 billion/$60 billion). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 3,100 active carry fund investors from 87 countries.

A Deep Dive into Carlyle Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carlyle Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.44% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Carlyle Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.