A Peek at LyondellBasell Industries's Future Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

Anticipation surrounds LyondellBasell Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.23, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.43 0.70 1.98 EPS Actual 0.62 0.33 0.75 1.88 Price Change % -8.00 0.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of LyondellBasell Industries Shares

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries were trading at $46.71 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on LyondellBasell Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding LyondellBasell Industries.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for LyondellBasell Industries, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $53.17, suggesting a potential 13.83% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dow, Westlake and Cabot, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dow, with an average 1-year price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential 46.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Westlake, with an average 1-year price target of $88.33, suggesting a potential 89.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cabot, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 81.97% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Dow, Westlake and Cabot are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LyondellBasell Industries Neutral -11.75% $787M 0.95% Dow Neutral -1.30% $731M 0.36% Westlake Neutral -7.92% $258M -1.36% Cabot Neutral -9.15% $244M 6.74%

Key Takeaway:

LyondellBasell Industries ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know LyondellBasell Industries Better

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

Key Indicators: LyondellBasell Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, LyondellBasell Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LyondellBasell Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LyondellBasell Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, LyondellBasell Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for LyondellBasell Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.