Uncovering Potential: Chevron's Earnings Preview

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Chevron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69.

The announcement from Chevron is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.70 2.18 2.11 2.43 EPS Actual 1.77 2.18 2.06 2.51 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 -5.00 3.00

Performance of Chevron Shares

Shares of Chevron were trading at $155.1 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Chevron

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Chevron.

Analysts have given Chevron a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $177.0, indicating a potential 14.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shell, TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $80.72, suggesting a potential 47.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TotalEnergies, with an average 1-year price target of $67.5, suggesting a potential 56.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exxon Mobil, with an average 1-year price target of $130.23, suggesting a potential 16.03% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Shell, TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chevron Outperform -10.49% $13.17B 1.68% Shell Neutral -12.16% $9.73B 2.00% TotalEnergies Neutral -9.16% $12.26B 2.29% Exxon Mobil Outperform -11.68% $17.95B 2.70%

Key Takeaway:

Chevron ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Discovering Chevron: A Closer Look

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Chevron's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Chevron's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chevron's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chevron's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chevron's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Chevron adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

