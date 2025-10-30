Insights Ahead: Dominion Energy's Quarterly Earnings

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dominion Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

The market awaits Dominion Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dominion Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.75 0.55 0.93 EPS Actual 0.75 0.93 0.58 0.98 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 1.00 -1.00

Dominion Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dominion Energy were trading at $58.99 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dominion Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dominion Energy.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Dominion Energy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $65.0, suggesting a potential 10.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sempra, Public Service Enterprise and WEC Energy Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sempra, with an average 1-year price target of $95.0, suggesting a potential 61.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Public Service Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $89.17, suggesting a potential 51.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WEC Energy Group, with an average 1-year price target of $122.71, suggesting a potential 108.02% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sempra, Public Service Enterprise and WEC Energy Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dominion Energy Neutral 9.29% $1.92B 2.85% Sempra Outperform -0.37% $1.40B 1.50% Public Service Enterprise Neutral 15.77% $1.12B 3.54% WEC Energy Group Neutral 13.40% $842.80M 1.87%

Key Takeaway:

Dominion Energy ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is in the middle for return on equity.

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Financial Insights: Dominion Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.77.

