Earnings Outlook For Aon

Aon (NYSE:AON) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Aon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90.

The announcement from Aon is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.41 6.02 4.25 2.48 EPS Actual 3.49 5.67 4.42 2.72 Price Change % 5.00 -8.00 -1.00 5.00

Aon Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aon were trading at $326.07 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Aon

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Aon.

The consensus rating for Aon is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $420.57 implies a potential 28.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arthur J. Gallagher, Marsh & McLennan Cos and Willis Towers Watson, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arthur J. Gallagher, with an average 1-year price target of $342.6, suggesting a potential 5.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Marsh & McLennan Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $221.64, suggesting a potential 32.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Willis Towers Watson, with an average 1-year price target of $377.67, suggesting a potential 15.82% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Arthur J. Gallagher, Marsh & McLennan Cos and Willis Towers Watson, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aon Outperform 10.51% $1.79B 7.80% Arthur J. Gallagher Outperform 16.05% $1.37B 1.61% Marsh & McLennan Cos Neutral 11.48% $2.46B 4.83% Willis Towers Watson Outperform -0.18% $812M 4.08%

Key Takeaway:

Aon ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit. Aon also leads in return on equity.

Get to Know Aon Better

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resources solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in over 120 countries.

Key Indicators: Aon's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Aon's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, Aon faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Aon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.