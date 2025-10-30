Linde's Earnings Outlook

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Linde to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.18.

The market awaits Linde's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Linde's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.03 4.09 3.92 3.89 EPS Actual 4.09 3.95 3.97 3.94 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 -1.00 0.00

Tracking Linde's Stock Performance

Shares of Linde were trading at $432.01 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Linde

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Linde.

Analysts have given Linde a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $505.67, indicating a potential 17.05% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sherwin-Williams, Ecolab and Air Products, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sherwin-Williams, with an average 1-year price target of $394.0, suggesting a potential 8.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ecolab, with an average 1-year price target of $296.44, suggesting a potential 31.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Air Products, with an average 1-year price target of $329.0, suggesting a potential 23.84% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sherwin-Williams, Ecolab and Air Products, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Linde Buy 2.76% $4.19B 4.61% Sherwin-Williams Outperform 3.18% $3.13B 18.88% Ecolab Neutral 3.47% $1.80B 6.15% Air Products Buy 1.25% $982.60M 4.72%

Key Takeaway:

Linde ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Linde's Background

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2024.

Linde: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Linde's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Linde's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Linde's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Linde's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Linde adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Linde visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.