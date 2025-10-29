Examining the Future: Employers Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Employers Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The announcement from Employers Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.48, leading to a 9.51% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Employers Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.76 1.09 0.78 EPS Actual 0.48 0.87 1.15 0.81 Price Change % -10.00 2.00 0.00 2.00

Performance of Employers Holdings Shares

Shares of Employers Holdings were trading at $40.7 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Employers Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.