Preview: Capital Clean Energy's Earnings

Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Capital Clean Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The market awaits Capital Clean Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital Clean Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.40 0.35 0.51 EPS Actual 0.51 0.55 0.36 0.28 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 1.00 0.00

Performance of Capital Clean Energy Shares

Shares of Capital Clean Energy were trading at $21.79 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Capital Clean Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.