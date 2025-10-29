Exploring BJ's Restaurants's Earnings Expectations

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BJ's Restaurants will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Investors in BJ's Restaurants are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.26, leading to a 3.56% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.38 0.34 0.02 EPS Actual 0.97 0.59 0.47 -0.13 Price Change % -4.00 13.00 6.00 -8.00

Performance of BJ's Restaurants Shares

Shares of BJ's Restaurants were trading at $30.92 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

