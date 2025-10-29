Savers Value Village's Earnings Outlook

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Savers Value Village will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Savers Value Village's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Savers Value Village's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.01 0.13 0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 0.02 0.10 0.15 Price Change % 10.00 18.00 -19.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Savers Value Village were trading at $13.63 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Savers Value Village

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Savers Value Village.

Analysts have provided Savers Value Village with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $15.0, suggesting a potential 10.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Kohl's, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kohl's, with an average 1-year price target of $11.71, suggesting a potential 14.09% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Kohl's are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Savers Value Village Buy 7.90% $230.33M 4.52% Kohl's Neutral -4.98% $1.53B 3.97%

Key Takeaway:

Savers Value Village ranks higher than its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in return on equity. Overall, Savers Value Village is positioned favorably compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books, and other goods from its non-profit partners (NPPs), either directly from them or via on-site donations (OSDs) at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then processes, selects, prices, merchandise, and sells these items in its stores.

Key Indicators: Savers Value Village's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Savers Value Village visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.