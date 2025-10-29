What's Next: Riot Platforms's Earnings Preview

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Riot Platforms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Anticipation surrounds Riot Platforms's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.65, leading to a 17.75% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Riot Platforms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.25 -0.27 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.57 -0.90 0.44 -0.54 Price Change % -18.00 8.00 -7.00 -12.00

Market Performance of Riot Platforms's Stock

Shares of Riot Platforms were trading at $21.555 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 139.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Riot Platforms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Riot Platforms.

The consensus rating for Riot Platforms is Outperform, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.39 implies a potential 17.79% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Confluent, NICE and Cipher Mining, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Confluent, with an average 1-year price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential 22.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NICE, with an average 1-year price target of $197.0, suggesting a potential 813.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cipher Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $16.92, suggesting a potential 21.5% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Confluent, NICE and Cipher Mining are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Riot Platforms Outperform 118.50% $61.95M 7.03% Confluent Outperform 19.31% $221.56M -6.09% NICE Neutral 9.38% $485.11M 5.18% Cipher Mining Buy 18.36% $12.58M -6.17%

Key Takeaway:

Riot Platforms ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit margin. It ranks second in return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Riot Platforms's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Riot Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 118.5% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 143.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Riot Platforms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.