Examining the Future: Park Hotels & Resorts's Earnings Outlook

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Anticipation surrounds Park Hotels & Resorts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Park Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.41 0.40 0.49 EPS Actual 0.64 0.46 0.39 0.49 Price Change % -4.00 -2.00 0.00 0.00

Market Performance of Park Hotels & Resorts's Stock

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts were trading at $11.06 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Park Hotels & Resorts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Park Hotels & Resorts.

Analysts have provided Park Hotels & Resorts with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $11.75, suggesting a potential 6.24% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sunstone Hotel Invts, Apple Hospitality REIT and Diamondrock Hospitality, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sunstone Hotel Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 9.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Apple Hospitality REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential 20.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Diamondrock Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 20.89% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Sunstone Hotel Invts, Apple Hospitality REIT and Diamondrock Hospitality are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Park Hotels & Resorts Neutral -2.04% $212M -0.14% Sunstone Hotel Invts Neutral 4.97% $130.55M 0.39% Apple Hospitality REIT Outperform -1.46% $140.94M 1.99% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral -1.15% $172.48M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

Park Hotels & Resorts ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels, with 22,395 rooms across 36 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of its hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Park Hotels & Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.39.

