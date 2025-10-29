Earnings Preview: Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Envista Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Investors in Envista Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 10.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Envista Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.20 0.22 0.09 EPS Actual 0.26 0.24 0.24 0.12 Price Change % 10.00 4.00 6.00 9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Envista Holdings were trading at $20.06 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Envista Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Envista Holdings.

Envista Holdings has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $19.6, the consensus suggests a potential 2.29% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LivaNova, TransMedics Group and Glaukos, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LivaNova, with an average 1-year price target of $61.0, suggesting a potential 204.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TransMedics Group, with an average 1-year price target of $138.0, suggesting a potential 587.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential 456.68% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for LivaNova, TransMedics Group and Glaukos, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Envista Holdings Neutral 7.74% $369.90M 0.85% LivaNova Buy 10.66% $238.99M 2.52% TransMedics Group Buy 37.68% $96.59M 11.95% Glaukos Buy 29.71% $97.22M -2.57%

Key Takeaway:

Envista Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Unveiling the Story Behind Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments; Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment, which derives key revenue, develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America, followed by Western Europe and other developed and emerging markets.

Envista Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Envista Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.74% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

