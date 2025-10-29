Exploring Merit Medical Systems's Earnings Expectations

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Merit Medical Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

Anticipation surrounds Merit Medical Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merit Medical Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.75 0.83 0.80 EPS Actual 1.01 0.86 0.93 0.86 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -2.00 4.00

Market Performance of Merit Medical Systems's Stock

Shares of Merit Medical Systems were trading at $82.79 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Merit Medical Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Merit Medical Systems.

The consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $102.86 implies a potential 24.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bausch & Lomb, Lantheus Holdings and ICU Medical, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bausch & Lomb, with an average 1-year price target of $15.4, suggesting a potential 81.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lantheus Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $74.5, suggesting a potential 10.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ICU Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $162.75, suggesting a potential 96.58% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Bausch & Lomb, Lantheus Holdings and ICU Medical are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Merit Medical Systems Outperform 13.15% $184.49M 2.23% Bausch & Lomb Neutral 5.10% $753M -0.97% Lantheus Holdings Buy -4.07% $241.01M 6.76% ICU Medical Outperform -7.98% $208.06M 1.72%

Key Takeaway:

Merit Medical Systems ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Discovering Merit Medical Systems: A Closer Look

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Key Indicators: Merit Medical Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Merit Medical Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.