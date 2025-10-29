Earnings Outlook For KBR

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that KBR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

The market awaits KBR's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.53% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at KBR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.86 0.82 0.84 EPS Actual 0.91 0.98 0.91 0.84 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -4.00 0.00

Market Performance of KBR's Stock

Shares of KBR were trading at $43.05 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on KBR

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding KBR.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for KBR, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $60.67, suggesting a potential 40.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amentum Holdings, FTI Consulting and Science Applications Intl, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 34.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FTI Consulting, with an average 1-year price target of $165.0, suggesting a potential 283.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Science Applications Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $111.8, suggesting a potential 159.7% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Amentum Holdings, FTI Consulting and Science Applications Intl, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KBR Buy 5.68% $290M 4.96% Amentum Holdings Neutral 66.25% $368M 0.23% FTI Consulting Neutral 3.26% $317.93M 4.54% Science Applications Intl Neutral -2.70% $215M 8.40%

Key Takeaway:

KBR ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. KBR is at the top for Return on Equity.

About KBR

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is a global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: mission technology solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down KBR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: KBR's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: KBR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

