Examining the Future: Cushman & Wakefield's Earnings Outlook

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cushman & Wakefield to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Investors in Cushman & Wakefield are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 2.09% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cushman & Wakefield's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.02 0.48 0.21 EPS Actual 0.30 0.09 0.48 0.23 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -5.00 15.00

Tracking Cushman & Wakefield's Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield were trading at $16.83 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cushman & Wakefield

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cushman & Wakefield.

Analysts have provided Cushman & Wakefield with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $18.1, suggesting a potential 7.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Compass, Opendoor Technologies and Marcus & Millichap, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Compass, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 37.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Opendoor Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $1.07, suggesting a potential 93.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Marcus & Millichap, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 72.31% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Compass, Opendoor Technologies and Marcus & Millichap, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cushman & Wakefield Buy 8.56% $467.30M 3.11% Compass Buy 21.11% $373.90M 5.82% Opendoor Technologies Underperform 3.71% $128M -4.55% Marcus & Millichap Underperform 8.78% $65.66M -1.80%

Key Takeaway:

Cushman & Wakefield ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Cushman & Wakefield: A Closer Look

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales as well as advisory services such as valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Financial Insights: Cushman & Wakefield

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cushman & Wakefield's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cushman & Wakefield's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cushman & Wakefield's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cushman & Wakefield's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7, Cushman & Wakefield faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

