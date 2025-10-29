Earnings Preview For Alphatec Holdings

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Alphatec Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 30.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alphatec Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.07 -0.25 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.23 -0.23 -0.28 Price Change % 30.00 8.00 10.00 40.00

Tracking Alphatec Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec Holdings were trading at $16.65 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Alphatec Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.