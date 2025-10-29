Sirius XM Holdings Earnings Preview

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sirius XM Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

The announcement from Sirius XM Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.21, leading to a 0.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sirius XM Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.66 0.71 0.77 EPS Actual 0.57 0.59 0.83 1.17 Price Change % 0.00 5.00 4.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings were trading at $21.4 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sirius XM Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sirius XM Holdings.

Sirius XM Holdings has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $23.0, the consensus suggests a potential 7.48% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cable One, WideOpenWest and EchoStar, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Cable One, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 460.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WideOpenWest, with an average 1-year price target of $5.2, suggesting a potential 75.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EchoStar, with an average 1-year price target of $73.8, suggesting a potential 244.86% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cable One, WideOpenWest and EchoStar, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sirius XM Holdings Neutral -1.84% $1B 1.82% Cable One Underperform -3.39% $278.72M -28.14% WideOpenWest Neutral -9.19% $89M -9.45% EchoStar Neutral -5.76% $909.14M -1.54%

Key Takeaway:

Sirius XM Holdings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Sirius XM Holdings: A Closer Look

Sirius XM operates almost exclusively in the US through its SiriusXM and Pandora audio services. SiriusXM is primarily a satellite radio service that offers nationwide coverage and mostly ad-free listening, with proprietary channels and exclusive content. It makes agreements with automakers to install its radios in vehicles and give trial services to vehicle buyers, which have traditionally fed its subscriber base. The company provides the service through a handful of geostationary satellites that it owns and operates; it now offers a streaming SiriusXM option as well. Pandora, which makes up a much smaller portion of revenue and profit, offers a subscription and ad-supported streaming music service that competes with industry giants like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Sirius XM Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sirius XM Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Sirius XM Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sirius XM Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sirius XM Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

To track all earnings releases for Sirius XM Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.