A Peek at LKQ's Future Earnings

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LKQ will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The announcement from LKQ is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LKQ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.78 0.74 0.89 EPS Actual 0.87 0.79 0.80 0.88 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -3.00 0.00

Tracking LKQ's Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ were trading at $30.96 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

