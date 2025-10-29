Examining the Future: Idacorp's Earnings Outlook

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Idacorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25.

The market awaits Idacorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.79% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.75 1.05 0.63 2.18 EPS Actual 1.76 1.10 0.70 2.12 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 1.00 2.00

Market Performance of Idacorp's Stock

Shares of Idacorp were trading at $134.95 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Idacorp

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Idacorp.

With 5 analyst ratings, Idacorp has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $140.6, indicating a potential 4.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Idacorp, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Idacorp are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Idacorp Buy -0.04% $101.21M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Idacorp ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 0.04%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $101.21M. Idacorp is at the top for Return on Equity with 2.84%.

About Idacorp

Idacorp Inc is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. The companys only reportable segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment's primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education.

Breaking Down Idacorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Idacorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Idacorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Idacorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

