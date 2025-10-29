Vulcan Materials's Earnings: A Preview

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70.

Investors in Vulcan Materials are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.1% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vulcan Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.58 0.78 1.75 2.32 EPS Actual 2.45 1.00 2.17 2.22 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -3.00 -1.00

Vulcan Materials Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vulcan Materials were trading at $292.59 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vulcan Materials

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vulcan Materials.

With 9 analyst ratings, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $316.33, indicating a potential 8.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Martin Marietta Materials, Amrize and James Hardie Industries, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Martin Marietta Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $640.62, suggesting a potential 118.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amrize, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, suggesting a potential 80.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for James Hardie Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $27.4, suggesting a potential 90.64% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Martin Marietta Materials, Amrize and James Hardie Industries, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vulcan Materials Outperform 4.37% $625.20M 3.88% Martin Marietta Materials Neutral 2.66% $544M 3.56% Amrize Outperform -0.71% $966M 3.45% James Hardie Industries Buy -9.28% $336.90M 2.83%

Key Takeaway:

Vulcan Materials ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 4.37%, outperforming its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit with $625.20M. However, it ranks lower in Return on Equity at 3.88%, compared to its peers. Overall, Vulcan Materials is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Vulcan Materials: A Closer Look

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 16.5 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vulcan Materials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vulcan Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vulcan Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.65. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

