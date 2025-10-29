A Glimpse of MasTec's Earnings Potential

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MasTec to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

Anticipation surrounds MasTec's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.01% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MasTec's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.37 0.34 1.23 1.23 EPS Actual 1.49 0.51 1.44 1.63 Price Change % -8.00 5.00 3.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec were trading at $212.04 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

