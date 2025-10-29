Insights into Lumen Technologies's Upcoming Earnings

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

Anticipation surrounds Lumen Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 16.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lumen Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.27 -0.05 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.13 0.09 -0.13 Price Change % -17.00 7.00 -1.00 19.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies were trading at $10.05 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

