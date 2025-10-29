October 29, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Insights into Lumen Technologies's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

Anticipation surrounds Lumen Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 16.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lumen Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.27 -0.05 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.13 0.09 -0.13
Price Change % -17.00 7.00 -1.00 19.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies were trading at $10.05 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lumen Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LUMN Logo
LUMNLumen Technologies Inc
$11.1811.2%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved