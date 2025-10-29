What to Expect from Cheniere Energy's Earnings

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cheniere Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73.

Anticipation surrounds Cheniere Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $4.93, leading to a 1.68% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cheniere Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.37 3.19 2.66 1.90 EPS Actual 7.30 1.57 4.33 3.93 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 -3.00 -2.00

Cheniere Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cheniere Energy were trading at $216.0 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Cheniere Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cheniere Energy.

With 4 analyst ratings, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $275.75, indicating a potential 27.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ONEOK, MPLX and Kinder Morgan, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ONEOK, with an average 1-year price target of $87.0, suggesting a potential 59.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential 72.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 85.83% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ONEOK, MPLX and Kinder Morgan are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cheniere Energy Outperform 42.76% $2.64B 26.46% ONEOK Neutral 61.16% $2.16B 3.89% MPLX Buy 3.87% $1.22B 7.58% Kinder Morgan Neutral 2.57% $2.21B 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Cheniere Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 42.76%. In terms of Gross Profit, Cheniere Energy also leads with $2.64B. Additionally, Cheniere Energy has the highest Return on Equity at 26.46%. Overall, Cheniere Energy outperforms its peers across all key metrics analyzed.

Get to Know Cheniere Energy Better

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Cheniere Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cheniere Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.79.

