A Preview Of Edwards Lifesciences's Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Edwards Lifesciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The market awaits Edwards Lifesciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 5.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.60 0.55 0.64 EPS Actual 0.67 0.64 0.59 0.67 Price Change % 6.00 7.00 7.00 -1.00

Tracking Edwards Lifesciences's Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences were trading at $82.19 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Edwards Lifesciences

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Edwards Lifesciences.

With 5 analyst ratings, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $89.2, indicating a potential 8.53% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IDEXX Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and ResMed, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for IDEXX Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $716.4, suggesting a potential 771.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Becton Dickinson, with an average 1-year price target of $200.6, suggesting a potential 144.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ResMed, with an average 1-year price target of $296.33, suggesting a potential 260.54% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for IDEXX Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and ResMed, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Edwards Lifesciences Buy 11.89% $1.19B 3.19% IDEXX Laboratories Outperform 10.55% $694.73M 20.23% Becton Dickinson Neutral 10.40% $2.63B 2.26% ResMed Outperform 10.20% $820.07M 6.60%

Key Takeaway:

Edwards Lifesciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

A Deep Dive into Edwards Lifesciences's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Edwards Lifesciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Edwards Lifesciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

