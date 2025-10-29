An Overview of DexCom's Earnings

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that DexCom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

The market awaits DexCom's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 9.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at DexCom's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.33 0.50 0.43 EPS Actual 0.48 0.32 0.45 0.45 Price Change % -9.00 16.00 6.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom were trading at $69.23 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on DexCom

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DexCom.

Analysts have given DexCom a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $97.08, indicating a potential 40.23% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steris, Insulet and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Steris, with an average 1-year price target of $295.0, suggesting a potential 326.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Insulet, with an average 1-year price target of $355.29, suggesting a potential 413.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $112.38, suggesting a potential 62.33% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Steris, Insulet and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DexCom Buy 15.21% $688.80M 7.43% Steris Outperform 8.72% $628M 2.62% Insulet Buy 32.88% $452.20M 1.61% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Buy 6.97% $1.49B 1.23%

Key Takeaway:

DexCom ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know DexCom Better

DexCom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

DexCom: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DexCom showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.21% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

