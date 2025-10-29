Cardinal Health's Earnings: A Preview

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cardinal Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

The market awaits Cardinal Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.24% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.03 2.17 1.76 1.62 EPS Actual 2.08 2.35 1.93 1.88 Price Change % 1.00 3.00 -4.00 7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health were trading at $162.79 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

