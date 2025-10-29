Earnings Outlook For Zillow Gr

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Zillow Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The market awaits Zillow Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 0.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.37 0.28 0.29 EPS Actual 0.40 0.41 0.27 0.35 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -9.00 24.00

Zillow Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Zillow Gr were trading at $75.72 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Zillow Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Zillow Gr.

With 2 analyst ratings, Zillow Gr has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $91.0, indicating a potential 20.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Colliers International Gr, FirstService and Opendoor Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colliers International Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $179.17, suggesting a potential 136.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FirstService, with an average 1-year price target of $211.33, suggesting a potential 179.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Opendoor Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $1.07, suggesting a potential 98.59% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Colliers International Gr, FirstService and Opendoor Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zillow Gr Outperform 14.51% $489M 0.04% Colliers International Gr Outperform 18.28% $549.59M 0.29% FirstService Outperform 3.69% $487.14M 4.41% Opendoor Technologies Underperform 3.71% $128M -4.55%

Key Takeaway:

Zillow Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, Zillow Gr is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Premier Agent and others.

A Deep Dive into Zillow Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Zillow Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.