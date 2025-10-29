Zillow Gr's Earnings Outlook

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zillow Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Anticipation surrounds Zillow Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.49% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.37 0.27 0.29 EPS Actual 0.40 0.41 0.27 0.35 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -11.00 25.00

Zillow Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Zillow Gr were trading at $72.83 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Zillow Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Zillow Gr.

The consensus rating for Zillow Gr is Outperform, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $90.38, there's a potential 24.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Colliers International Gr, FirstService and Opendoor Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colliers International Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $179.17, suggesting a potential 146.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FirstService, with an average 1-year price target of $211.33, suggesting a potential 190.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Opendoor Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $1.07, suggesting a potential 98.53% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Colliers International Gr, FirstService and Opendoor Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zillow Gr Outperform 14.51% $489M 0.04% Colliers International Gr Outperform 18.28% $549.59M 0.29% FirstService Outperform 3.69% $487.14M 4.41% Opendoor Technologies Underperform 3.71% $128M -4.55%

Key Takeaway:

Zillow Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Zillow Gr Better

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Premier Agent and others.

Zillow Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Zillow Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.