Insights Ahead: Reinsurance Gr's Quarterly Earnings

Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Reinsurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.78.

The announcement from Reinsurance Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.84, leading to a 7.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Reinsurance Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.56 5.32 5.26 5.31 EPS Actual 4.72 5.66 4.99 6.13 Price Change % -8.00 6.00 -10.00 2.00

Market Performance of Reinsurance Gr's Stock

Shares of Reinsurance Gr were trading at $186.85 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

