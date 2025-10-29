Insights into ResMed's Upcoming Earnings

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ResMed to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50.

The market awaits ResMed's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ResMed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.47 2.36 2.31 2.04 EPS Actual 2.55 2.37 2.43 2.20 Price Change % 3.00 10.00 -8.00 7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed were trading at $256.57 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ResMed

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ResMed.

With 9 analyst ratings, ResMed has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $296.33, indicating a potential 15.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GE HealthCare Techs, DexCom and Edwards Lifesciences, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GE HealthCare Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 66.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DexCom, with an average 1-year price target of $97.08, suggesting a potential 62.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Edwards Lifesciences, with an average 1-year price target of $89.2, suggesting a potential 65.23% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for GE HealthCare Techs, DexCom and Edwards Lifesciences, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ResMed Outperform 10.20% $820.07M 6.60% GE HealthCare Techs Neutral 3.45% $1.99B 5.14% DexCom Buy 15.21% $688.80M 7.43% Edwards Lifesciences Buy 11.89% $1.19B 3.19%

Key Takeaway:

ResMed ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About ResMed

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Breaking Down ResMed's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: ResMed displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

