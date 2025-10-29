What to Expect from Restaurant Brands Intl's Earnings

Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Restaurant Brands Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

The market awaits Restaurant Brands Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Restaurant Brands Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.78 0.79 1.32 EPS Actual 0.94 0.75 0.81 0.93 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 1.00 0.00

Tracking Restaurant Brands Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands Intl were trading at $66.73 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Restaurant Brands Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Restaurant Brands Intl.

Restaurant Brands Intl has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $74.67, the consensus suggests a potential 11.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Darden Restaurants, Texas Roadhouse and Aramark, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Darden Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $225.81, suggesting a potential 238.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Texas Roadhouse, with an average 1-year price target of $189.86, suggesting a potential 184.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aramark, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 31.07% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Darden Restaurants, Texas Roadhouse and Aramark, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Restaurant Brands Intl Neutral 15.87% $815M 5.88% Darden Restaurants Buy 10.44% $623.40M 11.36% Texas Roadhouse Neutral 12.74% $265.42M 8.77% Aramark Buy 5.72% $370.11M 2.35%

Key Takeaway:

Restaurant Brands Intl ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth and gross profit, while ranking at the bottom for return on equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Restaurant Brands Intl

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with approximately USD 44 billion in 2024 systemwide sales across a footprint that spanned more than 32,000 restaurants and more than 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Hortons supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Hortons International, the RBI portfolio is split among Burger King (7,082 units), Tim Hortons (4,539 units), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,520 units), Firehouse Subs (1,345 units), and international franchise units of those banners (15,639) as of year-end 2024.

Financial Insights: Restaurant Brands Intl

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Restaurant Brands Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.87% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Restaurant Brands Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Restaurant Brands Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, Restaurant Brands Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Restaurant Brands Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.