What's Next: Ingersoll Rand's Earnings Preview

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ingersoll Rand will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Investors in Ingersoll Rand are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 11.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ingersoll Rand's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.73 0.84 0.81 EPS Actual 0.80 0.72 0.84 0.84 Price Change % -11.00 1.00 -7.00 -2.00

Tracking Ingersoll Rand's Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand were trading at $78.85 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ingersoll Rand

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ingersoll Rand.

Analysts have provided Ingersoll Rand with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $88.5, suggesting a potential 12.24% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Xylem, Dover and Snap-on, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Xylem, with an average 1-year price target of $160.43, suggesting a potential 103.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dover, with an average 1-year price target of $198.5, suggesting a potential 151.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $373.0, suggesting a potential 373.05% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Xylem, Dover and Snap-on are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ingersoll Rand Neutral 4.58% $824.90M -1.12% Xylem Buy 6.09% $892M 2.06% Dover Neutral 4.75% $833.59M 4.00% Snap-on Buy 3.57% $674.80M 4.60%

Key Takeaway:

Ingersoll Rand ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Ingersoll Rand Better

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Ingersoll Rand's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

To track all earnings releases for Ingersoll Rand visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.