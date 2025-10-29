Uncovering Potential: Willis Towers Watson's Earnings Preview

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Willis Towers Watson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03.

The market awaits Willis Towers Watson's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Willis Towers Watson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.64 3.19 8.03 2.71 EPS Actual 2.86 3.13 8.13 2.93 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 0.00 -1.00

Willis Towers Watson Share Price Analysis

Shares of Willis Towers Watson were trading at $320.37 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Willis Towers Watson

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Willis Towers Watson.

Analysts have provided Willis Towers Watson with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $377.67, suggesting a potential 17.89% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brown & Brown and Baldwin Insurance, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brown & Brown, with an average 1-year price target of $103.83, suggesting a potential 67.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Baldwin Insurance, with an average 1-year price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential 89.47% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Brown & Brown and Baldwin Insurance, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Willis Towers Watson Outperform -0.18% $812M 4.08% Brown & Brown Neutral 24.10% $609M 1.89% Baldwin Insurance Neutral 10.52% $105.25M -0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Willis Towers Watson ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Willis Towers Watson: A Closer Look

Willis Towers Watson PLC is an advisory, broking, and solutions company that provides data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. The company's segments include Health, Wealth & Career (HWC) and Risk & Broking (R&B). The HWC segment provides an array of advice, broking, solutions and technology for employee benefit plans, institutional investors, compensation and career programs, and employee experience overall. It focuses on four key areas: Health, Wealth, Career and Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing. The R&B segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations. Its R&B segment includes two businesses: Corporate Risk & Broking and Insurance Consulting and Technology.

Breaking Down Willis Towers Watson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Willis Towers Watson faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Willis Towers Watson's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Willis Towers Watson's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Willis Towers Watson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

