Exploring Southern's Earnings Expectations

Southern (NYSE:SO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Southern to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50.

The announcement from Southern is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Southern's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.20 0.51 1.34 EPS Actual 0.92 1.23 0.50 1.43 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 1.00 -3.00

Performance of Southern Shares

Shares of Southern were trading at $93.91 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Southern

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Southern.

Southern has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $98.46, the consensus suggests a potential 4.85% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Duke Energy, Constellation Energy and American Electric Power, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Duke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $134.33, suggesting a potential 43.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Constellation Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $404.64, suggesting a potential 330.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Electric Power, with an average 1-year price target of $119.56, suggesting a potential 27.31% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Duke Energy, Constellation Energy and American Electric Power, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Southern Neutral 7.89% $3.49B 2.59% Duke Energy Neutral 4.68% $3.82B 1.95% Constellation Energy Outperform 11.43% $1.35B 6.36% American Electric Power Neutral 11.09% $3.15B 4.29%

Key Takeaway:

Southern is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Southern: A Closer Look

Southern is one of the largest utilities in the US. The company serves 9 million customers with vertically integrated electric utilities in three states and natural gas distribution utilities in four states. It owns 44 gigawatts of rate-regulated generating capacity, primarily for serving customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Subsidiary Southern Power owns 13 gigawatts of natural gas generation and renewable energy across the US and sells the electricity primarily under long-term contracts.

Financial Milestones: Southern's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Southern's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Southern's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southern's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southern's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Southern's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Southern visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.