A Look Ahead: Quanta Services's Earnings Forecast

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Quanta Services will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18.

Quanta Services bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.7% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Quanta Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.36 1.67 2.62 2.69 EPS Actual 2.48 1.78 2.94 2.72 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 -4.00 1.00

Market Performance of Quanta Services's Stock

Shares of Quanta Services were trading at $439.57 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Quanta Services

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Quanta Services.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Quanta Services, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $448.7, suggesting a potential 2.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comfort Systems USA, EMCOR Group and AECOM, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comfort Systems USA, with an average 1-year price target of $977.33, suggesting a potential 122.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EMCOR Group, with an average 1-year price target of $706.0, suggesting a potential 60.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AECOM, with an average 1-year price target of $138.62, suggesting a potential 68.46% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Comfort Systems USA, EMCOR Group and AECOM, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quanta Services Buy 21.07% $1.01B 2.99% Comfort Systems USA Buy 35.24% $607.87M 13.87% EMCOR Group Buy 17.39% $833.77M 10.07% AECOM Buy 0.66% $326.95M 5.48%

Key Takeaway:

Quanta Services ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Quanta Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quanta Services's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.07% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

To track all earnings releases for Quanta Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.