Earnings Preview: Coinbase Glb

Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coinbase Glb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

Coinbase Glb bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $1.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.7% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Coinbase Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.85 1.81 0.42 EPS Actual 0.12 1.94 3.39 0.73 Price Change % -17.00 -3.00 -8.00 -15.00

Market Performance of Coinbase Glb's Stock

Shares of Coinbase Glb were trading at $355.22 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Coinbase Glb

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Coinbase Glb.

Analysts have given Coinbase Glb a total of 14 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $370.64, indicating a potential 4.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intercontinental Exchange, Moodys and CME Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intercontinental Exchange, with an average 1-year price target of $198.67, suggesting a potential 44.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moodys, with an average 1-year price target of $545.08, suggesting a potential 53.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CME Group, with an average 1-year price target of $292.22, suggesting a potential 17.74% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Intercontinental Exchange, Moodys and CME Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coinbase Global Buy 3.28% $1.07B 12.67% Intercontinental Exchange Outperform 12.60% $1.83B 3.02% Moodys Outperform 10.70% $1.51B 16.34% CME Group Neutral -9.13% $1.47B 3.21%

Key Takeaway:

Coinbase Global ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Glb: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Glb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 95.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Coinbase Glb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Coinbase Glb visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.