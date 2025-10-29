Uncovering Potential: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Preview

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.48 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.44% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -1.03 -0.14 -0.93 EPS Actual 0.32 -0.01 0.06 -0.50 Price Change % 2.00 2.00 -3.00 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were trading at $475.91 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 25 analyst ratings have been received for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $489.32, suggesting a potential 2.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of argenx, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Insmed, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for argenx, with an average 1-year price target of $888.42, suggesting a potential 86.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $763.07, suggesting a potential 60.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Insmed, with an average 1-year price target of $158.4, suggesting a potential 66.72% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for argenx, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Insmed, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy 17.26% $630.74M -36.21% argenx Outperform 99.61% $837.21M 4.03% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buy 3.62% $3.15B 4.69% Insmed Buy 18.90% $79.34M -47.70%

Key Takeaway:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Better

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

