Howmet Aerospace Earnings Preview

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Howmet Aerospace to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

The announcement from Howmet Aerospace is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 2.5% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Howmet Aerospace's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.78 0.72 0.65 EPS Actual 0.91 0.86 0.74 0.71 Price Change % 2.00 4.00 4.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace were trading at $201.04 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Howmet Aerospace

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $206.4, the consensus suggests a potential 2.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Axon Enterprise, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Northrop Grumman, with an average 1-year price target of $695.33, suggesting a potential 245.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $384.29, suggesting a potential 91.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Axon Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $872.56, suggesting a potential 334.02% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Axon Enterprise are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Howmet Aerospace Outperform 9.20% $619M 8.37% Northrop Grumman Buy 4.27% $2.23B 6.99% General Dynamics Neutral 8.89% $1.95B 4.43% Axon Enterprise Buy 32.85% $403.74M 1.37%

Key Takeaway:

Howmet Aerospace ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Howmet Aerospace's Background

Howmet Aerospace Inc produces products that are majorly used in aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial and other markets. The company seeks to provide its customers with solutions by offering differentiated products such as airfoils with cooling and coatings for extreme temperature applications, specially designed fasteners for lightweight composite airframe construction, reduced assembly costs, lightning strike protection, and lightweight aluminum commercial wheels. It has four reportable segments namely, Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Howmet Aerospace: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Howmet Aerospace's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Howmet Aerospace's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Howmet Aerospace's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Howmet Aerospace's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Howmet Aerospace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Howmet Aerospace visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.