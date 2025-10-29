Roblox's Earnings Outlook

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Roblox will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.

Anticipation surrounds Roblox's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roblox's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.40 -0.45 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.32 -0.33 -0.37 Price Change % -9.00 7.00 -1.00 -1.00

Performance of Roblox Shares

Shares of Roblox were trading at $131.72 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 152.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Roblox

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Roblox.

With 20 analyst ratings, Roblox has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $159.3, indicating a potential 20.94% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Electronic Arts, with an average 1-year price target of $202.17, suggesting a potential 53.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Take-Two Interactive, with an average 1-year price target of $278.55, suggesting a potential 111.47% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roblox Outperform 20.94% $844.56M -83.86% Electronic Arts Neutral 0.66% $1.39B 3.22% Take-Two Interactive Outperform 12.37% $945M -0.42%

Key Takeaway:

Roblox ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. Roblox has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Key Indicators: Roblox's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -83.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, Roblox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

