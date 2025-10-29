Earnings Outlook For MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MicroStrategy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.76.

The market awaits MicroStrategy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $32.59, leading to a 8.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MicroStrategy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.02 0.06 -0.14 EPS Actual 32.52 -16.53 -3.20 -1.56 Price Change % -9.00 3.00 -3.00 -1.00

Performance of MicroStrategy Shares

Shares of MicroStrategy were trading at $284.64 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MicroStrategy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on MicroStrategy.

The consensus rating for MicroStrategy is Buy, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $531.56, there's a potential 86.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems and Autodesk, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Synopsys, with an average 1-year price target of $579.69, suggesting a potential 103.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cadence Design Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $357.57, suggesting a potential 25.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Autodesk, with an average 1-year price target of $374.32, suggesting a potential 31.51% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems and Autodesk, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Strategy Buy 2.73% $78.74M 25.02% Synopsys Outperform 14.03% $1.36B 1.29% Cadence Design Systems Outperform 4.97% $1.09B 5.63% Autodesk Outperform 17.14% $1.60B 11.74%

Key Takeaway:

MicroStrategy ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About MicroStrategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

A Deep Dive into MicroStrategy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MicroStrategy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8709.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MicroStrategy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MicroStrategy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MicroStrategy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

