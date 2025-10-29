Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $153.06 million. • Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $263.86 million. • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $31.47 billion. • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $295.73 million. • Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $279.39 million. • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $281.28 million. • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $261.52 million. • Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $157.59 million. • Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $658.40 million. • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $169.70 million. • Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $863.04 million. • Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $231.51 million. • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $130.27 million. • Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $899.90 million. • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $100.76 million. • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $984.65 million. • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. • Fiserv (NYSE:FI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion. • Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $209.78 million. • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. • AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion. • Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $588.67 million. • Masco (NYSE:MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. • Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $622.62 million. • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $56.96 million. • Dana (NYSE:DAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion. • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion. • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $97.65 million. • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $860.27 million. • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $7.73 billion. • Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. • American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion. • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion. • Silgan Hldgs (NYSE:SLGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. • OneSpaWorld Hldgs (NASDAQ:OSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $258.40 million. • Timken (NYSE:TKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $438.14 million. • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $938.67 million. • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $916.75 million. • Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion. • Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion. • NiSource (NYSE:NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $140.90 million. • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $34.23 billion. • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $317.09 million. • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $74.42 million. • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $16.76 billion. • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion. • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $98.62 billion. • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.93 per share on revenue of $814.84 million. • ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $663.27 million. • ITT (NYSE:ITT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $975.49 million. • Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. • Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. • Tennessee Valley Authority (NYSE:TVE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $570.38 million. • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion. • Centene (NYSE:CNC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $47.75 billion. • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $74.97 million. • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.65 billion. • Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion. • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. • GSK (NYSE:GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $11.16 billion. • UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion. • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion. • Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.35 million. • Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.12 million. • Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.41 per share on revenue of $22.04 billion. • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. • Virtu Finl (NYSE:VIRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $419.11 million. • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $775.60 million. • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $299.61 million. • Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $860.49 million. • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $128.12 million. • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion. • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion. • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $148.27 million. • Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $924.89 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $254.05 million. • Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $142.24 million. • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $144.83 million. • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion. • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion. • Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $13.93 billion. • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $75.22 billion. • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $322.19 million. • Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $261.25 million. • Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $20.70 million. • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $273.93 million. • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $183.03 million. • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $94.07 billion. • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $94.07 billion. • FMC (NYSE:FMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. • Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $68.68 million. • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $198.60 million. • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion. • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion. • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion. • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $105.82 million. • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $292.45 million. • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion. • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $600.27 million. • Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $971.47 million. • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $630.93 million. • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.35 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion. • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $555.71 million. • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $294.49 million. • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $494.26 million. • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.66 per share on revenue of $49.41 billion. • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $168.71 million. • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $681.49 million. • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $788.38 million. • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $474.02 million. • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion. • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $594.51 million. • Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $247.48 million. • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $710.62 million. • Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.81 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion. • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.59 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion. • Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $481.37 million. • PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $743.69 million. • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $768.93 million. • WEX (NYSE:WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $679.89 million. • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30.19 million. • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $92.79 million. • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.34 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion. • Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. • Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $548.48 million. • Aris Mining (AMEX:ARMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $257.47 million. • Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $491.09 million. • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.62 million. • Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • Provident Finl Servs (NYSE:PFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $220.21 million. • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion. • MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion. • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $58.81 million. • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.40 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $158.00 million. • Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $758.00 million. • Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $23.37 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion. • UDR (NYSE:UDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $429.88 million. • Stem (NYSE:STEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.90 per share on revenue of $39.51 million. • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $208.37 million. • EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $172.21 million. • DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion. • DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $79.14 million. • CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion. • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $475.70 million. • NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $46.10 million. • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $59.24 million. • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $162.29 million. • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $35.90 million. • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $467.45 million. • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $269.77 million. • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $378.01 million. • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $122.30 million. • FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $29.00 million. • Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $435.71 million. • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $42.72 million. • Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $255.85 million. • Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $89.34 million. • Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $53.90 million. • St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $172.60 million. • Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $605.78 million. • Calamos Glb Total (NASDAQ:CGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $733.76 million. • Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. • Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $977.25 million. • Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $651.35 million. • The Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $307.90 million. • Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $124.99 million. • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.96 million. • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $195.37 million. • Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $842.34 million. • Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $123.01 million. • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $294.37 million. • Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $256.66 million. • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $209.37 million. • Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $334.42 million. • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $283.79 million. • Moelis (NYSE:MC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $377.04 million. • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $238.39 million. • ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.90 million. • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $132.01 million. • Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $207.56 million. • FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $200.00 million. • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $921.28 million. • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $711.11 million. • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $130.71 million. • Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $285.41 million. • Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $94.75 million. • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion. • Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $235.25 million. • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $712.20 million. • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $171.86 million. • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $171.29 million. • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $26.30 million. • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $254.64 million. • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $167.65 million. • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $193.12 million. • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $260.99 million. • NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $77.52 million. • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $131.36 million. • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. • Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $148.93 million. • Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $39.56 million. • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $112.86 million. • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $78.28 million. • Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion. • Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Calix (NYSE:CALX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $246.10 million. • Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $455.60 million. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.