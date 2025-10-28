Earnings Outlook For Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mister Car Wash to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Mister Car Wash's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mister Car Wash's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.09 0.09 Price Change % -6.00 9.00 -2.00 13.00

Tracking Mister Car Wash's Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash were trading at $5.04 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

