Exploring John B Sanfilippo & Son's Earnings Expectations

John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate John B Sanfilippo & Son to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.
The market awaits John B Sanfilippo & Son's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.72
|1.16
|1
|Price Change %
|2.00
|-5.00
|-11.00
|-10
Stock Performance
Shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son were trading at $60.74 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
