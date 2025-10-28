Exploring John B Sanfilippo & Son's Earnings Expectations

John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate John B Sanfilippo & Son to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

The market awaits John B Sanfilippo & Son's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 1.15 1.72 1.16 1 Price Change % 2.00 -5.00 -11.00 -10

Stock Performance

Shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son were trading at $60.74 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

