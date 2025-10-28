A Look Ahead: Capitol Federal Finl's Earnings Forecast

Capitol Federal Finl (NASDAQ:CFFN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Capitol Federal Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The market awaits Capitol Federal Finl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capitol Federal Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.09 Price Change % 1.00 5.00 0.00 2.00

Tracking Capitol Federal Finl's Stock Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Finl were trading at $6.38 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Capitol Federal Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.