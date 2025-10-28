Earnings Outlook For Aris Mining

Aris Mining (AMEX:ARMN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Aris Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Aris Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aris Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 EPS Actual 0.27 0.16 0.14 0.08 Price Change % -7.00 1.00 9.00 -6.00

Market Performance of Aris Mining's Stock

Shares of Aris Mining were trading at $9.09 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

